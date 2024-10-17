U.S. EPA Awards Nearly $125 Million to Upgrade Older Diesel Engines

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has made selections totaling nearly $125 million under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) National Grants Program, which will incentivize and accelerate the upgrade or retirement of older diesel engines to cleaner and zero-emission solutions.

These awards are in final workplan negotiations with the tentatively selected applicants. The DERA program prioritizes projects in areas that face air quality impacts, especially those projects that benefit disadvantaged communities and other areas that face particular public health or environmental justice risks or impacts.

“Every community deserves to breathe clean air, but too many communities are still overburdened by pollution from older diesel equipment,” says EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “With the latest round of funding, EPA’s successful DERA program will upgrade these sources of harmful pollution and accelerate real progress toward a cleaner, more just and healthier future for all Americans.”

In total, EPA has tentatively selected about 70 national DERA projects to reduce diesel emissions across a range of transportation sectors including the engine replacements and upgrades to school buses, port equipment and construction equipment. In addition to funding new cleaner diesel technologies, more than half of these selections will support replacing older equipment and vehicles with zero-emission technologies, such as all-electric school buses, terminal tractors, drayage trucks and shore power to marine vessels.

Among the recent project selections, their states and the amounts received were:

San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District (California), $4,500,000

Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (Hawaii), $4,500,000

James Madison University (Virginia), $3,500,000

Environmental Initiative (Illinois), $3,327,648

Coalition For Sustainable Initiatives Inc. (Texas), $2,685,750

San Diego County Air Pollution Control District (Calif.), $1,592,404

All selected projects will reduce diesel pollution and benefit local communities, including disadvantaged communities and other areas facing environmental justice concerns. A small number of awards are still being processed. Once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied and awards are finalized, EPA will update the DERA National Awards webpage.

Eligible activities include the retrofit or replacement of existing diesel engines, vehicles and equipment with EPA- and California Air Resources Board-certified engine configurations and verified retrofit and idle reduction technologies.

New diesel engines must meet tight standards; however, nearly 8 million legacy diesel engines across transportation sectors remain in service and emit higher levels of harmful nitrogen oxides and particulate matter than newer diesel engines. These pollutants are linked to a range of serious health problems including asthma, lung and heart disease, other respiratory ailments, and premature death.

In selecting projects for award, priority was given to projects that:

Are in areas designated as having poor air quality.

Reduce emissions from ports and other goods movement facilities.

Benefit local communities.

Incorporate local communities in project planning.

Demonstrate planning or action towards reducing vulnerabilities to climate impacts.

Illustrate preparation for workforce development.

Demonstrate an ability to continue efforts to reduce emissions after the project has ended.

Read more information on the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act program here.