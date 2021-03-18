TTSI Adding CNG Trucks to Fleet with Clean Transportation Grant

Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI), in conjunction with both the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee of the SCAQMD (MSRC) and the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG), say they are awarding $1.5 million in grant funding to TTSI to add 15 compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks to its drayage fleet.

The grant will provide $100,000 in funding per truck and will be used to replace diesel trucks that will be retired from the fleet this year. TTSI previously announced its commitment to switch their fleet to 100% clean natural gas, battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in order to help bring advanced technologies to market scale and deploy technologies that are needed to meet California’s air quality goals.

“Southern California has been committed to transitioning the region’s transportation infrastructure to improve the air that residents breathe,” says Larry McCallon, chair of MSRC. “We’re excited to be partnering with SCAG to identify and fund critical investments that will accelerate innovation in clean truck technology and infrastructure for the goods movement sector.”

The grant funding is part of MSRC’s and SCAG’s match-funding program for last-mile transportation to help goods movement providers invest in clean truck technology and related infrastructure. The program’s goal is to spur further investment in zero and near-zero applications for Class 8 trucks and other delivery vehicles.

In any given month, 13,000 to 14,000 trucks call at the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. TTSI’s 65 new near-zero emission heavy-duty compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks reduce these types of emissions by 90%. In addition, when fueled with renewable natural gas, the trucks will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80%.

Photo: Vic La Rosa, president and CEO of TTSI