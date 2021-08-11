TruStar Energy Contracts to Build Onsite RNG Fueling Stations in Florida

OPAL Fuels LLC, a producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG) for heavy-duty truck fleets, has signed an agreement with CITY Furniture to build three RNG fueling stations and supply the company with 7.75 million gasoline gallon equivalent (GGE) of RNG over the terms of the agreement. TruStar Energy, an OPAL Fuels company, will manage the CNG station development, construction and service in Miami Gardens, Ocoee and Plant City, Fla.

The three new stations join CITY Furniture’s first RNG fueling station in Tamarac, Fla., which OPAL Fuels built 10 years ago.

“Companies operating heavy duty trucks are quickly realizing that they don’t have to wait for new, unproven technologies and infrastructure to significantly reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and save on fuel costs—RNG does that today,” says Adam Comora, co-CEO of OPAL Fuels LLC. “Our partnership with CITY Furniture will reduce their carbon emissions by 52,000 tons by switching to RNG from diesel fuel.”

“We made the promise to invest in a greener future and to make a substantial effort to care for our planet two years ago,” explains Andrew Koenig, president of CITY Furniture. “Our 2040 Green Promise using CNG lowers emissions compared to diesel. Using RNG will significantly reduce emissions even further. There was no other option but to partner with OPAL Fuels on this venture. We make thousands of deliveries every year, so transitioning all of our trucks to RNG is a critical step in reducing our emissions.”