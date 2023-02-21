Truckload Carrier Fleet Partners with Volvo Autonomous Solutions

Ascend LLC, a truckload carrier that offers middle-mile supply chain solutions, has formed a partnership with Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) to reserve capacity for V.A.S.’s hub-to-hub autonomous transportation offering in the first lane planned for operation.

“We are excited to begin testing autonomous, long distance linehaul options within our network,” says Scott Stowers, President of Ascend Dedicated. “This partnership with V.A.S. closely aligns with Ascend’s continued efforts to transform the regional truckload sector by leveraging technology, building density, and offering driver-friendly routes and policies, all with the goal of providing unparalleled service to our customers.”

Ascend Dedicated is the firm’s newest arm, which is being built upon the strong foundation of Dedicated Transportation Solutions LLC (DTS) that was acquired last year.

Ascend Dedicated will pick up customer loads and transport them to V.A.S. hubs in Dallas and Houston. From there, V.A.S. will complete the onward linehaul movement to its destination hub from which Ascend drivers will transport loads to their final destinations.

By working with V.A.S. and supporting the real-world development of this technology, Ascend says its collaboration seeks to accelerate the advancement of autonomous driving technology. Central to this is ensuring vehicles have comprehensive capabilities to safely operate in their intended operational domain, and for the foreseeable future, all vehicles operated autonomously have a qualified driver on board.