Trillium Opens Two New Public Fast-Fill CNG Locations

Trillium, a provider of alternative fueling systems and renewable fuels, has opened two new compressed natural gas (CNG) locations in California and is offering discounts at a third.

“We are seeing strong, rising demand from customers in California for CNG,” says JP Fjeld-Hansen, vice president of Trillium. “To meet that demand, we’re focused on adding more stations and committed to providing fueling options that will benefit the environment.”

The two newly opened locations are both located at Love’s Travel Stops:

-21948 Highway 46, Lost Hills, Calif., 93249

-2000 East Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, Calif., 93561

The public fast-fill stations have two heavy-duty and two light-duty fueling nozzles, providing infrastructure for multiple vehicle types. The stations offer CNG fueling capabilities to fleet customers fed by renewable natural gas (RNG). RNG is produced entirely from organic waste streams and is a low-carbon fuel interchangeable with pipeline-quality natural gas. The use of RNG reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 40-125%, depending on the feedstock, when compared to diesel.

Trillium is celebrating last month’s opening of a public CNG station in Los Angeles with an extension to the price discount on fuel. From now through Sept. 30, Trillium customers at the 1055 N. Alameda St. station will pay only 99 cents per gallon of gasoline-equivalent (GGE).

Trillium now owns or operates more than 45 public and private CNG fueling stations in California.