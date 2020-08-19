Trillium Opens Fast-Fill CNG Station in L.A. County

Trillium, a company that specializes in renewable fuels and alternative energy solutions, has opened a public compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station in Los Angeles.

The station, located at 1055 N Alameda St., joins Trillium’s more than 30 public and private stations in California.

To mark the opening, Trillium is offering fueling discounts. From now through the end of August, customers will pay only 99 cents per gallon of gasoline equivalent (GGE) at the new station.

“We look forward to increasing public access of CNG to our fleet customers across Los Angeles County as well as the traveling public,” says JP Fjeld-Hansen, vice president of Trillium.

“California continues to be a top priority for the growth of this important fuel, and we’re excited to add another reliable fueling location in the state,” he adds.

As one of the most cost-effective alternative fuels for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, CNG is a viable option for customers aiming to reduce emissions. The fast-fill fueling station supports multiple vehicle types with two light-duty and one heavy-duty fueling nozzles and can fuel up to a combined 16 GGEs per minute.

Trillium operates over 200 CNG stations across the country, offering station design and build expertise, 24/7 operations and maintenance, grant writing and commercial assistance.

Photo: School buses fueling up with CNG at a Trillium station in L.A. County