Trillium Designs CNG Fueling Station for Cleveland Buses

Public buses for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) will now run cleaner, thanks to a new compressed natural gas (CNG) refueling station that’s been designed by Trillium. The Houston-based company, a provider of renewable fuels and alternative and energy solutions for fleets, will also maintain the new CNG station.

The station will be housed in the Triskett District Garage and will fuel buses that will serve westside Cleveland residents. Construction on the station should begin this month and is scheduled to be complete this fall. The station will have the capacity to fuel more than 100 CNG buses.

“Trillium has a long history of supplying alternative fuel solutions in Ohio,” says JP Fjeld-Hansen, vice president of Trillium.

“I’m pleased to see our relationship with GCRTA flourish, as we provide air quality benefits to Cleveland’s westside residents. Trillium is focused on the continued growth of CNG infrastructure and vehicle deployment throughout Ohio and across the nation,” he adds.

As a member of the Love’s Family of companies, Trillium operates multiple public retail stations in Ohio. The company is one of the few alternative fuel providers with national design and construction expertise in the three clean fleet fuels: CNG, hydrogen and electric vehicle charging. Compared to diesel, CNG buses emit 30% fewer greenhouse gases.

This is the authority’s second CNG garage. The eastside Hayden Garage has refueled CNG buses since 2015, thanks to the CNG station that Trillium also designed and built.

To convert from diesel-powered buses, the authority received $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the Triskett facility and $400,000 from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for CNG buses.

Photo: A rendering of Trillium’s Cleveland CNG fueling station