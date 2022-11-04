Treasury, IRS Seek Input on Alternative Fuel Vehicles Tax Incentives

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have issued notices requesting public input on key tax incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, including those related to commercial clean vehicles and alternative fuel vehicle refueling property, and clean hydrogen and clean fuel production.

These notices are part of Treasury’s ongoing efforts to engage a broad spectrum of taxpayers and stakeholders to inform its work implementing the Inflation Reduction Act. Nearly three-quarters of the bill’s $369 billion climate change investment – $270 billion – is delivered through tax incentives, putting the department at the forefront of the legislation.

In addition to these notices requesting public comment, the department has also been hosting a series of roundtable discussions with key stakeholder groups representing thousands of companies, millions of workers, and trillions of dollars in investment assets, as well as climate and environmental justice advocates, labor unions, community-based organizations, and other key actors that are critical to the success of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Those interested in providing feedback should follow the instructions in the notices and reply as soon as possible, ideally by December 3.