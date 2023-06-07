TRC Companies Acquires Gladstein, Neandross & Associates

TRC Companies Inc. (TRC) has acquired Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), a major consulting firm specializing in low- and zero-emission transportation technologies and the organizer of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo.

During the past 30 years, GNA has managed the design and development of more clean fleet deployment projects than any other firm in North America, helping clients track, apply for, and secure more than $1 billion in incentives for clean commercial vehicles and infrastructure.

“GNA’s unmatched sustainable transportation expertise, combined with TRC’s experience with developing energy supply and delivery systems, expands our Climate Solutions offering and helps us accelerate the zero-emission vehicle transition,” says Christopher Vincze, chairman and CEO of TRC. “Together, we bring new capabilities and broader support to our clients and utility partners as they address the challenges of fleet electrification.”

TRC has a 50-year history of helping clients with consulting, construction, engineering and management services. The firm has almost 7,000 professionals globally.

“We have seen tremendous growth in our business in recent years as governments, OEMs and fleet operators make significant investments in zero-emission commercial vehicle technologies, driven by an unprecedented volume of public incentive funding, consumer pressures and ever-growing climate policies and regulatory mandates,” says Erik Neandross, CEO of GNA.

“We are extremely excited about this next step in GNA’s journey. As the transportation sector moves to zero-emission technology in the coming decades, TRC’s scale and capabilities, alongside their leadership position in delivering Climate Solutions and their efforts in advancing the broader energy transition, provides an extraordinarily strong foundation for our sustained growth, enabling comprehensive support to our clients.”