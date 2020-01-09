Transportation Heavy Hitters Form ACT Fleet Forum

A group of major U.S.-based fleets have joined together to form the ACT Fleet Forum, an educational initiative that gives participating fleets, technology providers and fuel suppliers an opportunity to share best practices on adopting clean transportation technologies.

Facilitated by clean transportation consulting firm Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the ACT Fleet Forum is an extension of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event.

“Best-in-class fleets who regularly attend ACT Expo were seeking opportunities for more high-value education, networking, best-practice-sharing and peer benchmarking throughout the year,” says Erik Neandross, CEO of GNA.

“The ACT Fleet Forum provides a unique platform for fleets to identify the exact technologies, vehicles, fuels and innovative products they most want to learn about,” he adds. “We’re then able to facilitate discussions for fleets to share crucial industry knowledge with other leading fleets, while learning from the technology and fuel suppliers who are building solutions to meet their same needs.”

The ACT Fleet Forum provides a range of value and business benefits by enabling participating commercial fleets to stay at the cutting edge of advanced clean fleet technologies, regulations, funding and low emission fuels. The Forum brings together commercial fleet operators throughout North America working to deploy such technologies in their operations. Fleets who join not only benefit by learning from others, but also share learnings from their own advanced technology projects.

In its debut year, the ACT Fleet Forum will cover efficiency improvement strategies, gaseous and renewable fuels, advanced engine and vehicle technologies, electrified drivetrains, connected technologies, artificial intelligence, predictive maintenance, and more. The ACT Fleet Forum programming consists of live monthly webinars, in-person site visits to fleet facilities nationwide, and an exclusive fleet-focused discussion at ACT Expo 2020.

“Meeting our company’s operational and sustainability goals will require us to leverage the most advanced technologies,” says Mike O’Connell, vice president, service and distribution, for PepsiCo. “As early adopters in the industry, we leverage a group like the ACT Fleet Forum to identify solutions and share best practices as we work to innovate the fleet industry.”

The fleets that have launched the ACT Fleet Forum include Ability Tri-Modal Transportation Services, C&S Wholesale Grocers, EVO Transportation & Energy, J.B. Hunt Transport, Matheson, NFI Industries, Penske Transportation Solutions, PepsiCo, Ruan Transportation Management Systems, Schneider National, Sysco, Total Transportation Services Inc., Walmart and Waste Management

In addition to the fleets, technology leaders supporting the ACT Fleet Forum include Kenworth, Cummins Westport, Toyota, Trillium, Agility Fuel Solutions, AMPLY Power and Uptake.

Once fleets select the topics of most interest and agree on the annual Forum agenda, GNA then invites technology leaders to prepare fleet-focused educational sessions covering how fleets can leverage technologies in order to meet the evolving needs of fleets.

The ACT Fleet Forum is open to other invited fleets that are peers of current members who are adopting advanced and clean technologies that members can learn from. To learn more, including information about the 2020 Forum Program and how to join, click here.

Photo: GNA CEO Erik Neandross