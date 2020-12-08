Toyota Establishes Business Group to Accelerate Hydrogen Adoption

The potential of hydrogen to help achieve a future zero-emissions society, as set out in the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), is generating fast-growing interest and investment around the world, with businesses and consumers alike becoming ever more aware of the benefits it can deliver across a wide range of applications.

To maximize the opportunities for hydrogen in Europe, Toyota Motor Europe (TME) has established a Fuel Cell Business Group to oversee its hydrogen activities across the region. Based in Brussels, Belgium, it will strengthen the business case for hydrogen and support its introduction into mobility and other fields, making it accessible to new commercial partners. This will support the company’s long-term sustainability strategy in order to have a deeper impact on the SDGs.

“The benefits of hydrogen are clear,” says Thiebault Paquet, director of the Fuel Cell Business Group. “That’s why we expect our global sales of fuel cell systems to increase by a factor of 10 in the short term – and why we have dramatically increased our production capacity.”

Toyota is one of the first players in hydrogen technology, having introduced the Mirai, the world’s first commercialized hydrogen fuel cell electric sedan, in 2014. Since, development of the Toyota fuel cell system has continued, making it more compact, lighter and more energy-dense.

Toyota’s technology has the flexibility to be used not just in cars, but to produce zero-emission power in multiple applications. It is already powering trucks, urban bus fleets, forklifts and generators. Tests are also underway for its use in boats and trains.

Through the new Fuel Cell Business Group, Toyota will work closely with industry partners, national and regional governments, and organizations to stimulate the development of hydrogen eco-systems in more locations and progress towards the goal of a hydrogen society.