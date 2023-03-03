Toyoda Gosei Releases High-Pressure Hydrogen Tank for Fuel-Cell Trucks

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. has introduced a large high-pressure hydrogen tank designed for light-duty fuel cell electric trucks, such as the vehicles that are being brought to market by Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corp. (CJPT), backed by Toyota Motor Corp., Isuzu Motors Ltd. and others.

Toyoda Gosei says these large tanks can be filled with about eight times as much hydrogen as the passenger fuel cell vehicle tanks that Toyoda Gosei produces for the Toyota Mirai, which are installed in the rear of that vehicle.

In developing the larger tanks, Toyoda Gosei applied the technology for high-efficiency storage of hydrogen the company and Toyota Motor had refined in the tanks for the Mirai.