The Routing Company Signs MOU with UAE Agency

The Routing Company (TRC), a global on-demand vehicle routing and management platform, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (UAE MOEI) wherein TRC and UAE MOEI will work together on projects to further UAE MOEI’s technology and smart-mobility initiatives, such as the development, testing, implementation and evaluation of transportation innovations – ultimately aiming to provide shared on-demand transit services within the UAE.

The announcement occurred alongside UAE MOEI’s unveiling of its nationwide Smart Mobility Initiative and think tank, made during the World Government Summit in Dubai. TRC was onsite for the signing and announcement with UAE MOEI.

“The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has a bold vision to develop a truly connected city, powered in part by the revolutionary nationwide Smart Mobility Initiative and Think Tank announced today,” says James Cox, CEO of TRC. “The Routing Company is honored to partner with UAE MOEI on bringing this project to life, and providing innovative shared on-demand transit services in the United Arab Emirates – the fifth country our Pingo technology will deploy in.”

Projects under the MOU are supported by federal funding, with service anticipated to launch in late summer 2023.

TRC plans to leverage its Pingo app to explore, design and implement demand-responsive transportation in the region. Additional Pingo features will also be considered, including Transit Connect (which guarantees connections to fixed-routes for riders), Pingo Fle™ (which allows operators to deliver services by integrating fixed and on-demand transit) and Pingo Journey (where riders can book on-demand rides and plan end-to-end journeys on other modes of transportation – all within the Ride Pingo app).