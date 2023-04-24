The Routing Company Rolls Out Redesigned Ride Pingo App

The Routing Company (TRC), an on-demand vehicle routing and management platform, has launched its new Pingo brand via the ridepingo.com website and redesigned Ride Pingo app.

Both the website and app – available in multiple languages – feature the refreshed Pingo brand and are now available to users globally.

The new app and website enhance the Ride Pingo user experience and user interface design with optimized features, improved accessibility and updated branding. In addition, the updated design allows Pingo Dashboard fleet customers users to cancel scheduled stops along a driver’s route when using Pingo Flex services.

The app will soon also offer two more features: first, an improved journey planning tool allowing easy access to on-demand and fixed transit options, including shuttle services, that dramatically improves the user experience for shuttle users.

Second, a newly designed feature called Transit Protect will allow operators to create custom zone restrictions to facilitate building on-demand transit systems that do not “cannibalize nor compromise” existing fixed transit networks, the company says. Both features are anticipated to launch in May.

Simultaneously, TRC has upgraded features in its Drive Pingo driver app to include a passenger counter for use in shuttle mode. This allows shuttle drivers to know in real time how many riders are on board, in turn providing data on rider demand and route performance.

Photo by Jorge Vasconez on Unsplash