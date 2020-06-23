The Moving Forward Act Addresses U.S. Infrastructure, Renewable Energy

What began as a bill aimed at boosting the U.S. transportation and infrastructure sectors has morphed into a $1.5 trillion federal stimulus package that includes provisions of benefit to the U.S. transportation industry.

H.R.2, the Moving Forward Act, was recently introduced to the House of Representatives. The bill is planned to be voted on before July 4 and would provide funding for various renewable and green energy projects.

While $300 billion has been allotted to build and fix the country’s infrastructure – including bridges and roads – the bill also aims to address carbon emissions and provide renewable energy companies with credits to aid in the development of future projects.

Included in the bill are the following provisions to foster the growth of the U.S. transportation industry:

Formula grants for buses

Bus facilities and fleet expansion competitive grants

Zero-emission bus grants

Restoration to state of good repair formula subgrant

Highway research and development program

Materials to reduce greenhouse gas emissions program

Transportation research and development 5-year strategic plan

Unsolicited research initiative

National cooperative multimodal freight transportation research program

Wildlife-vehicle collision reduction and habitat connectivity improvement

State surface transportation system funding pilots

National surface transportation system funding pilot

“We know that with the right policies in place, including many of those proposed in the Moving Forward Act, clean energy can add hundreds of billions of dollars in investment and perhaps a million or more jobs back into the economy,” says Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

“Close to 90% of Americans support policies to promote a clean energy future. We will continue to work with Congress to push for policies that help restore lost jobs,” she adds.

To access the full transcript of the Moving Forward Act, click here.