The Fountain Valley Hydrogen Station Officially Opens

The Fountain Valley hydrogen station has officially opened to the public. The Fountain Valley True Zero station, located in Orange County, Calif., was developed by FirstElement Fuel.

It will be open 24 hours a day and is located on Brookhurst Street in Fountain Valley.

The Fountain Valley hydrogen station capacity is 1200 kilograms and has four fueling positions with a total of five nozzles (four H70 nozzles and one H35 nozzle). It is the first hydrogen station in California serving passenger cars to have four fueling positions and the largest capacity to date. The next-largest station for passenger cars is the True Zero station in Oakland, with more than 800 kilograms. It opened in late 2019.

With four fueling positions, four cars will be able to fuel simultaneously, increasing the number of vehicles served in a shorter time. This and future stations like it will help meet the needs of the growing fuel cell passenger car market in the Orange County area and across California.

The station offers 100% renewable hydrogen. California requires that at least 33% of hydrogen fuel come from renewable sources. For stations that qualify for the Low Carbon Fuel Standard ZEV infrastructure credit, that amount increases to 40%.

Photo: The Fountain Valley True Zero station