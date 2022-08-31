TEL Integrates Cummins’ Hydrogen Engine for Heavy-Duty Truck Fleets

Transport Enterprise Leasing LLC (TEL), a commercial truck and trailer equipment lease and remarketing provider, has signed a letter of intent planning to purchase power solutions provider Cummins Inc.’s 15-liter hydrogen internal combustion engines when available. TEL will integrate the Cummins’ X15H hydrogen engines into their fleet of heavy-duty trucks.

“Our customers are at the heart of our company. Providing them with the best-value trucks equipped with lower emissions power options will ensure that we are prioritizing their continued success and also reducing our environmental footprint,” says Doug Carmichael, CEO of TEL. “Cummins’ investment in multiple technologies minimizing emissions allows us to achieve both.”

“We are pleased to see the leadership of customers like TEL, who are exploring solutions like our fuel agnostic platform to help their own customers,” comments Amy Boerger, vice president and general manager for North America for Cummins Engine Business. “The future will include many solutions to help customers decarbonize that meet their varied needs and duty cycles, and we believe hydrogen internal combustion engines will play an important role.”

The fuel agnostic platform includes the hydrogen option in both 15-liter and 6.7-liter displacements.

“We believe this technology is not only essential for the future of our planet but also for our customers to have access to options that work for them,” states Jim Nebergall, general manager of Cummins Hydrogen Engine Business. “Internal combustion engines that run on hydrogen will provide customers a financially feasible and familiar power option.”