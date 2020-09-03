TDEC Releases Solicitations for Projects Under VW Settlement

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has released its third solicitation for projects under the Volkswagen Diesel Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust (VW Settlement EMT). The purpose of the EMT is to execute environmental mitigation projects that reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx).

Under this solicitation, $6,177,588.45 in EMT funding is available for eligible Class 4-7 local freight truck (Medium Truck) projects and $ 4,118,392.30 in EMT funding is available for eligible Class 8 local freight truck and port drayage truck (Large Truck) projects. Entities may apply for funds for Medium Truck projects, Large Truck projects or both Medium and Large Truck projects within the same application.

The grant programs, managed by the TDEC Office of Energy Programs, will provide financial assistance to public, non-profit and private fleets in Tennessee that apply to replace eligible Medium and Large Trucks with new diesel, alternate fueled or all-electric trucks. Additionally, fleets may also apply to repower eligible Medium and Large Trucks with new diesel, alternate fueled or all-electric engines or drivetrains.

Medium and Large Trucks eligible for replacement or repower include 1992–2009 engine model-year Class 4-7 local freight trucks – with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) between 14,001 lbs. and 33,000 lbs. – used to deliver cargo and freight and Class 8 local freight trucks and port drayage trucks – with a GVWR greater than 33,000 lbs. – used for port drayage and/or freight/cargo delivery.

“Cargo and freight” refers to goods transported in bulk, raw materials, feedstocks and other commodities; heating and transportation fuels; construction materials; residential, commercial and industrial waste; residential, commercial and industrial goods transported via established moving services; mail and other packages; equipment that enables emergency response and other public services; and any other items that must be transported via truck to support commerce and safety. “Local” refers to vehicles that operate in Tennessee counties for 70% or more of the time.

Eligible applicants are limited to one application each. Applications may include a variety of vehicle and/or fuel types. All terms and conditions of the program, including the maximum number of replacements or repowers and associated funding caps, are outlined in an application manual, accessible here: Medium and Large Truck Grant Programs Application Manual.

Visit the Medium and Large Truck Grant Programs webpage for additional guidance and resources on this funding opportunity, including links to program resources, program definitions and a list of applicant FAQs.

For additional information on the VW Settlement, click here.

Photo: TDEC’s Office of Energy Programs web page