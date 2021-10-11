SunHydrogen Works with Michigan University on Solar-to-Hydrogen Efficiency

SunHydrogen Inc., the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, has entered a sponsored research agreement with the University of Michigan for the next 12 months.

Through the partnership, SunHydrogen will look to develop and test highly efficient catalysts for oxygen and hydrogen evolution, which will lower the cost of materials while maintaining high solar-to-hydrogen conversion efficiency. The university team will also perform a robust technoeconomic assessment of SunHydrogen’s overall process.

The work will be led by Dr. Nirala Singh, assistant professor of chemical engineering at the University of Michigan. The team will consist of Dr. Singh and two postdoctoral scientists. The work will take place in conjunction and collaboration with SunHydrogen’s existing development partners: the University of Iowa, SCHMID Group and InRedox.

“Dr. Singh has an exceptional track record in optimizing electrochemical processes to effectively utilize renewable electricity,” says SunHydrogen CEO Tim Young. “He was among the inventors of our original patented technology, and we are happy to have him back on the team.”