SparkCharge Expands Mobile EV Charging Fleet Service Nationwide

SparkCharge, a mobile EV charging system and network provider, says its new charging-as-a-service option, SparkCharge Fleet, is now available to offer immediate charging access for businesses utilizing electric vehicles.

SparkCharge has created a cost-effective charging service by bundling CapEx, OpEx and energy costs into a fixed rate, enabling fleet operators to forecast and manage costs long-term.

Fleet operators can use SparkCharge’s charging management system to view the state of charges and access data insights. Once a request is made using the system, SparkCharge delivery technicians come to charge the vehicles, providing an EV charging solution without any loss of space, installation costs, grid updates or construction.

SparkCharge’s fleet charging service has also helped companies replace fixed infrastructure. With an update due out later this year, SparkCharge will be expanding its hybrid charging station system for fleets. The hybrid charging station allows customers to deploy a fixed battery powered and grid-free DC fast-charging station. This charging solution requires no trenching, digging, cabling or construction, meaning it can be deployed almost instantly.

“Traditional stationary chargers are not reliable as they only provide uptimes of 50 percent to 60 percent compared to SparkCharge’s 99.9 percent,” says Josh Aviv, founder and CEO of SparkCharge. “We are not tied to the grid and can reliably ensure we can deliver charging to customers wherever and whenever they need it, nationwide.”

SparkCharge Fleet can be up and running in as little as two weeks. The company also offers Out of Charge (OOC), a commercial electric vehicle charging service that allows fleet operators to request on-demand EV charging when a vehicle is low or out of range. With OOC, SparkCharge technicians deliver between 25 to 50 miles of range.