South Shore Clean Cities to Host Transportation Conference and Expo

South Shore Clean Cities’ Annual Meeting and Awards is now the Shore Clean Cities Annual Conference, a one-day sustainable transportation conference and expo. The event is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2020, in Michigan City, Ind.

South Shore Clean Cities is a nonprofit, member-based coalition dedicated to promoting sustainable transportation in northern Indiana. South Shore Clean Cities is one of nearly 100 U.S. Department of Energy Clean Cities coalitions. The coalitions partner with members in the public, private and nonprofit sectors to increase the use and implementation of sustainable transportation and its infrastructure.

The programs supported by South Shore Clean Cities and its members support domestic fuels, strengthen the nation’s energy security, reduce dependence on imported oil, improve air quality and support local jobs and the local economy.

“We’re excited to expand upon the previous success of our Annual Meeting and Awards by offering all of the benefits of a multi-day conference and expo in just one day right here in the Region,” says Carl Lisek, executive director of South Shore Clean Cities. “In addition to our tradition of honoring our top members for their work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we’ll be providing individualized information for government, commercial, transit and school bus fleets with our new breakout sessions as well as a luncheon panel discussion on current and upcoming grant funding opportunities for fleets of all types.”

The conference is now expanded to include twice the exhibit space, with one exhibit hall dedicated solely to indoor vehicle and equipment displays. Educational breakout session topics will include commercial fleet and fuel options, government fleet and fuel options, electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, telematics and idle-reduction technologies, and school and transit fleets.

The awards presented during the event celebrate the successes of South Shore Clean Cities members in increasing the use of sustainable transportation methodologies, including alternative fuel and electric vehicles and their infrastructure.

This year’s event is sponsored in part by Lakeshore Public Radio, NIPSCO, ITR Concession Co., Best Equipment Co., Cummins, Ozinga, the United Soybean Board, Clean Energy Fuels, Family Express, Midwest Wind and Solar, and ROUSH CleanTech.

The South Shore Clean Cities Annual Conference will take place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Blue Chip Stardust Event Center, 777 Blue Chip Dr. in Michigan City, Ind. Registration is $45 before Feb. 1, 2020, for an individual and $50 after. Sponsorship and exhibit booth opportunities are also available.

For any interested in attending or learning more about the conference, click here.

Photo: Carl Lisek, executive director of South Shore Clean Cities