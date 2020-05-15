South Jersey Gas Opens CNG Station

South Jersey Gas has opened a new compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station in Cape May County, N.J.

The station is open to the public and exclusively offers renewable natural gas (RNG) – a clean, sustainable fuel made from methane. The new station and RNG supply is part of an ongoing sustainability initiative at South Jersey Gas to reduce its carbon footprint and provide customer-focused solutions for homes, businesses and transportation.

As part of the RNG initiative, South Jersey Gas is displacing traditional natural gas at all company owned and operated CNG fueling stations with RNG sourced from a landfill biogas project. This supply will further reduce greenhouse gas emissions for all using fleets using the stations – including the South Jersey Gas fleet.

“We are happy to offer drivers in the South Jersey Gas service area this environmentally-friendly fueling option,” says Dave Robbins, president of South Jersey Gas.

“Across our organization, we’re committed to identifying and implementing solutions to help New Jersey residents and businesses reduce their environmental impact — the opening of our newest RNG-fueled CNG station is another meaningful indication of this commitment,” he adds.

In New Jersey, vehicles account for more than 40% of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the 2018 NJDEP Statewide Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Inventory. By switching to RNG from diesel, fleets can reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by up to 48%.

Photo: South Jersey Gas’ web page