Solaris Will Supply Four Hydrogen Buses to French Transit Agency

Solaris Bus & Coach has secured a new contract in the French market. The manufacturer will supply four 12-meter Urbino hydrogen buses to Artois Mobilités for the TADAO transport network in northern France. The contract will be completed at the beginning of 2025.

The Solaris offer was selected in a tender issued by public transport authority Artois Mobilités in collaboration with the Transdev Group and the French central procurement office for public transport CATP (Centrale d’Achat du Transport Public). This new order is in line with the strategic guidelines for the agglomeration’s environmental transformation, particularly the decarbonization of public transportation.

“There are a number of arguments in favor of hydrogen,” says Brice Bonavia, director of Solaris France. “First of all, it is absolutely emission-free during operation. Additionally, there are significant advantages such as long ranges, a fast refueling process, flexibility in managing a fleet of hydrogen vehicles and a distinguishingly quiet ride. I congratulate Artois Mobilités on this decision and look forward to our cooperation.”

State-of-the-art fuel cells with a total power of 70 kW will be mounted on the roof of the Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses. These buses will be equipped with Solaris High Power traction batteries, which support the fuel cell during peak electricity demand. Featuring high-efficiency air conditioning using a heat pump, the buses for Artois Mobilités will also be equipped with the eSConnect monitoring and remote fleet management system. In accordance with the latest regulations, the buses will comply with GSR2 standards, including a system that alerts the driver to the presence of road users in the vehicle’s blind spot.

The new contract strengthens Solaris’ position as a leader in the European zero-emission vehicle market. In the hydrogen product segment, the manufacturer offers buses in two lengths, 12 and 18 meters. These solutions for public transportation have already been implemented in 25 cities across Europe. More than 220 Solaris Urbino hydrogen buses carry passengers in cities such as Barcelona, Bratislava, Frankfurt, Madrid, Poznan and Venice.

The manufacturer also is in the process of completing an order for 22 hydrogen buses for Île-de-France Mobilités.