Solaris Will Supply Eight Articulated Hydrogen Buses to French City

Solaris Bus & Coach recently signed a contract to supply eight articulated hydrogen buses to the French city of Belfort. These 18-meter buses will be equipped with a state-of-the-art hydrogen system and will be delivered in the second half of 2025.

The Urbino 18 vehicles were purchased by the public entity SMTC (Le Syndicat Mixte des Transports en Commun du Territoire de Belfort), an association of transport operators in the region. The ultimate operator of the new hydrogen buses will be the Régie des Transports du Territoire de Belfort (RTTB), which manages Belfort’s mobility, including bus transport.

‘We are extremely proud to collaborate with SMTC in Belfort and to supply the city with high-tech, zero-emission hydrogen buses,” says Brice Bonavia, managing director of Solaris France. “The Urbino 18 hydrogen buses are not only an innovative means of transport but also a step toward a sustainable future. Thanks to the new Solaris buses, the residents of Belfort will be able to enjoy cleaner air and modern, reliable public transport.”

The buses ordered by Belfort will be equipped with a hydrogen system, which includes a 100-kW hydrogen fuel cell and composite tanks that can store more than 50 kg of hydrogen at a pressure of 350 bar. Solaris High Power batteries will support the fuel cell at times of peak electricity demand. At the heart of the drive will be a 240-kW electric motor. The bus will also feature a modular drive system, which, by dispersing its components, allows for better use of space on the vehicle’s roof. It also increases passenger space.

In accordance with the latest regulations, the buses will comply with GSR2 standards, including a system that alerts the driver to the presence of road users in the “blind spot.” The buses will feature high-efficiency air conditioning with a heat pump function. Additionally, the buses will be equipped with the eSConnect monitoring and remote fleet management system.

This is the third order for hydrogen buses from the French market in recent months, following contracts for four vehicles for Artois Mobilités and 22 buses for Île-de-France Mobilités. In 2023, Solaris held almost 50% of the market share in the hydrogen bus public transport segment. More than 220 Urbino hydrogen models are already serving passengers in 25 European cities.