Solaris Agrees to Supply 22 Urbino 12 Hydrogen Buses to Paris for Pilot Project

Solaris Bus & Coach will be a part of hydrogen pilot project by Paris, France-based public transport authority Île-de-France Mobilités. The manufacturer will deliver to France a total of 22 Urbino 12 hydrogen buses by 2025.

With the support of the CATP (Centrale d’Achat du Transport Public), Île-de-France Mobilités has launched a tender for the purchase and maintenance of the 22 buses. The purpose is to evaluate the potential of hydrogen technology for the Paris region’s public transport system. This trial is part of the initiatives and investments undertaken since 2018 to renew the entire bus fleet in Île-de-France as part of an ambitious and rapid renewal program.

This new contract confirms Solaris’ leadership in the European market for hydrogen and zero-emission vehicles. In 2023, 44.5% of all hydrogen buses registered in Europe were Solaris vehicles.

“We are deeply grateful and excited for this opportunity and would like to thank Île-de-France Mobilités and the CATP for their confidence in us,” says Brice Bonavia, Solaris’ business director for the French market. “Our commitment to the development of zero-emission technologies is unwavering, and this project provides an excellent platform to demonstrate our capabilities in the field of electric mobility.”

More and more operators in Europe see hydrogen technology as a viable solution for their public transport systems. Urbino hydrogen buses have been ordered and delivered to customers in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland and Sweden.