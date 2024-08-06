Solaris Will Provide 10 Hydrogen Buses to Czech Transport Company

Martin Uher Bus, a private transport company in the Czech Republic, has selected Solaris Bus & Coach to supply the first hydrogen buses for its fleet. Ten Urbino 12 hydrogen vehicles will operate public transport in the Central Bohemian region around Prague. The buses are scheduled for delivery at the end of 2025.

The first hydrogen buses project in the Central Bohemian region will be implemented with the participation of Solaris. It will supply 10 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses, equipped with state-of-the-art fuel cells with a total power of 70 kW. The only by-products of the chemical reaction occurring in the fuel cell are heat and steam, so the vehicles produce no harmful emissions at the point of use.

These buses will be refueled with hydrogen produced from 100% green electricity, sourced from the Vrané nad Vltavou hydroelectric power plant. This method generates no carbon dioxide emissions, making the hydrogen produced green and completely climate-neutral. The Solaris 12 hydrogen buses will operate in the hilly areas around Mníšek pod Brdy in the Central Bohemian region.

“I am extremely proud that Martin Uher Bus has chosen our company as a partner in the transition to zero-emission transport using 10 modern Solaris Urbino hydrogen buses,” says Roman Zdráhal, managing director of Solaris Czech. “We are honored to be part of this significant hydrogen project in the Czech Republic. We will bring our experience and extensive knowledge to this initiative — our company has already delivered more than 220 hydrogen fuel cell buses to customers from 10 European countries.”

“We are the most populated region in the Czech Republic, and are we closely monitor innovations in transport and other sectors,” says Petra Pecková, governor of the Central Bohemian region. “We are the first region in the country to launch a major hydrogen project in transport. At some point in the future, all transport is to be emission-free, and we need to test the latest technologies in practice. We already have electric buses on lines in Kutná Hora, Kladno and the Benešov region. Now we will also try out the other promising fuel — hydrogen. We believe that the new hydrogen-powered buses will also prove themselves in the difficult, rough terrain around Mníšek pod Brdy.”

“Being an operator in this prestigious pilot project is both an honor and a great responsibility for us,” adds Martin Uher, managing director of Martin Uher Bus. “The great advantage of hydrogen buses is that they are emission-free and do not require long battery recharging times, ensuring their growing use in transportation. We believe that passengers and drivers will appreciate in actual operation their state-of-the-art equipment and excellent performance in the difficult terrain around Mníšek pod Brdy and will enjoy traveling with them.”

To date, Solaris has delivered 1,400 buses and trolley buses to nearly 30 Czech cities, including Prague, Ostrava, Brno, České Budějovice, Olomouc, Plzeň, Teplice and Ústí nad Labem. One third of the vehicles supplied to the Czech Republic are zero-emission Solaris Trollino and Urbino electric buses.