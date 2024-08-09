German City Orders 26 Solaris Hydrogen Buses

Solaris Bus & Coach will deliver to REVG Kerpen, a public transport operator based in Kerpen, Germany, a total of 26 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses. The manufacturer has already delivered the first two units to Kerpen, marking the debut of Solaris buses in the city. Deliveries of the remaining vehicles are scheduled for 2025. It’s the first collaboration between Solaris and REVG Kerpen.

“We are honored to bring our state-of-the-art hydrogen-powered buses to Kerpen, marking a significant moment in the evolution of the transport sector,” says Christian Goll, managing director of Solaris Deutschland. “REVG Kerpen’s choice underlines their commitment to pioneering sustainable transport solutions. Together, we are on a journey towards a greener future, driven by innovation and environmental responsibility.”

The ordered buses will be equipped with 70-kW hydrogen fuel cells that generate electrical energy onboard and are powered by central electric motors. In addition, the Urbino hydrogen buses will be equipped with Solaris High Power batteries to support fuel cell operation during peak demand.

Solaris maintains its position as the largest hydrogen bus manufacturer in Europe, capturing 44.5% of the market share in 2023 alone. The German market is actively investing in hydrogen-powered buses. Solaris Urbino hydrogen buses are already operating in cities including Cologne, Wuppertal, Hofolding, Weimar, Frankfurt, Gross-Zimmern, Aschaffenburg and the Munich metropolitan area. Further contracts are in progress, with tdhe cities of Krefeld, Güstrow, Gross-Gerau, Hamburg, Gummersbach and Duisburg on the horizon.