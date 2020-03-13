Solaris Orders Ballard Fuel Cell Modules to Power German Buses

Ballard Power Systems says Solaris Bus & Coach S.A., a European bus and trolleybus manufacturer, has purchased 25 of the company’s new 70 kW heavy-duty FCmove-HD fuel cell modules.

The Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen model fuel cell electric bus (FCEB) – capable of traveling 350 km on a single hydrogen refueling – was introduced in 2019. The bus incorporates an axle with two electric motors and is equipped with a climate control system utilizing heat generated by the fuel cell module.

Shipments of the 25 FCmove-HD modules to Solaris will begin in 2020 and extend into 2021 to match the timing for the bus builds and deployments.

“Ballard is delighted with our ongoing collaboration with Solaris and we are very pleased to now provide next-generation FCmove-HD fuel cell power modules for bus deployments in Cologne and Wuppertal,” says Rob Campbell, CCO of Ballard.

“These German cities have previously ordered 45 fuel cell buses powered by Ballard. The combined fleet will be the largest fuel cell bus fleet yet in Europe highlighting the benefits of simple refueling, long-range and zero-emission operation,” he adds.

Ballard launched its next-generation FCmove-HD product in 2019. Solaris selected the FCmove-HD shortly thereafter for the Urbino 12 FCEB and secured its first project for 12 FCEB’s in Bolzano, Italy that are planned to go into service in 2020.

Photo: Solaris’ Urbino 12 hydrogen fuel cell electric bus