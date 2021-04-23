SoCalGas Transitioning Service Pickup Truck Fleet to RNG

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), the largest gas distribution utility in the U.S., says it will convert 200 new Ford F-250 service pickup trucks to run on renewable natural gas (RNG) – a renewable form of energy produced from a variety of waste streams.

The service trucks will be outfitted with the newest Landi Renzo Eco Ready equipment, a California Air Resource Board (CARB) certified ultra-low emissions vehicles system. With the addition of these 200 new net-zero emissions service trucks, nearly 40% of SoCalGas’ service vehicles will run on clean fuels. Putting more clean trucks on the road is a key part of SoCalGas’ commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045.

“This project is one of the many decarbonizing initiatives we’re implementing here at SoCalGas as we continue to move towards a net-zero future,” says Sandra Hrna, vice president of supply chain and operations support at SoCalGas. “In order to achieve our sustainability goals, we work to build strong relationships with innovative partners to help us continue delivering technologies to further decarbonize the transportation sector.”

RNG is a renewable form of energy produced from the waste streams at dairy farms, wastewater treatment plants, landfills and other sources. Depending on its source, RNG can be carbon negative, meaning it avoids more emissions than it emits when produced and used as a fuel. Capturing the methane from these waste sources and converting it into RNG keeps GHG emissions with high global warming potential from entering the atmosphere and reduces the use of fossil fuels.

Last year, SoCalGas and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) provided $600,000 towards Landi Renzo’s natural gas engine development program to modify and develop a 7.3 L CARB and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certified heavy-duty CNG engine for commercial vehicle applications.

Landi Renzo USA is partnering with two local companies on this project – Phenix Truck Body and CTEC Truck Body. The Landi Renzo Eco Ready CNG system is designed and engineered from the base Ford 6.2 L engine in partnership between Landi Renzo USA and Ford Motor Co. The fleet conversion is expected to be complete by the end of the year.