SoCalGas Provides Funding for Hydrogen Fuel Technology

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) says it will provide $1.3 million to fund the development of four hydrogen fuel technologies that could provide emissions-free transportation at ports in California and around the world.

“SoCalGas is thrilled to support these important hydrogen technology projects,” says Neil Navin, vice president of clean energy innovations at SoCalGas. “Projects like these have the potential to create more zero-emissions transportation and reduce the cost of hydrogen fueling infrastructure, consistent with California’s climate goals. SoCalGas remains committed to helping California reach these goals and our support of innovative clean fuel projects like these demonstrates that commitment.”

The four projects were selected for funding through a California Energy Commission grant program. In addition to $1.3 million in funding from SoCalGas, the CEC will provide over $10.4 million to fund the research and development of these projects – bringing the total funding to approximately $11.7 million. Project partners include Golden Gate Zero Emission Marine Inc., Gas Technology Institute (GTI) and CALSTART.

In addition to this funding, SoCalGas is advancing numerous low- and zero-carbon energy technologies. Late last year, the company announced the creation of a Hydrogen Blending Demonstration Program to study blending hydrogen in its gas system, so it can ultimately recommend a hydrogen injection standard for regulatory approval.

Photo Source