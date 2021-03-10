SoCalGas Funding Clean Fleet Transition through Carl Moyer Program

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), the largest gas distribution utility in the U.S., has opened its annual initiative to assist fleet owners operating within the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) apply for incentive funding to replace diesel trucks with new near-zero emissions natural gas trucks through the Carl Moyer Program.

Approximately $36 million is available for eligible clean air projects within the SCAQMD’s territory. Approved fleet owners can apply to receive up to $100,000 towards the purchase of new natural gas trucks and compressed natural gas fueling stations. This year’s application period will run through June 1.

The transportation sector is responsible for about 40% of California’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and more than 80% of the state’s NOx, or smog-forming, emissions. Heavy-duty trucks with the latest natural gas engines can cut smog-forming emissions by more than 90% compared to the cleanest heavy-duty diesel trucks on the road today. When these ultra-low emission natural gas trucks are fueled by renewable natural gas (RNG), GHG emissions are reduced by at least 80%. SoCalGas currently operates 15 public RNG fueling stations across its service territory. According to a 2020 report, RNG use as a transportation fuel in California has increased 210% over the last five years.

“The transportation sector remains the largest contributor of greenhouse gases in our state,” says Rasha Prince, director of customer energy solutions at SoCalGas. “The Carl Moyer Program plays a key role in California’s strategy to achieve clean air and contributes to the governor’s zero-emission transportation policy which sets new vehicle standards that calls for 100% of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in the state be zero-emission by 2045.”

Since 2018, SoCalGas has assisted customers in securing incentive funding for 409 near-zero-emissions heavy-duty trucks and 34 compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling stations through the Carl Moyer Program. Last year, the utility assisted El Monte, Calif., in securing funding for a new RNG fueling station to support the city’s local transit buses, trucks, street sweepers and waste haulers.

The Carl Moyer Program is a tool to help California reduce emissions from the transportation sector and reach its climate goals – since 1998, the program has provided $530 million in incentive funding. The program grant is competitive, which means funds are distributed on a rolling basis until all money is awarded.