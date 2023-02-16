Scottish Fleet Deploying Three Dozen Hydrogen Dual-Fuel Vehicles

ULEMCo has been awarded a fleet-wide contract by Aberdeen City Council (ACC) for its hydrogen dual-fuel utility vehicle conversions. The contract, initially for 35 vehicles, will see the ACC operating the largest fleet of hydrogen vehicles in the U.K.

ULEMCo has supplied heavy-duty vehicles to ACC previously, and these have been running successfully on the roads for over a year. This new order includes additional refuse collection vehicles and road sweepers, as well as a wide variety of other utility trucks, including dump trucks and tractors.

“We’re delighted to announce our first fleet-wide conversion contract with Aberdeen City Council, where, over the next 18 months, we will be enabling 35 vehicles to run on hydrogen dual fuel, with more in planning,” says Amanda Lyne, managing director of ULEMCo. “These include vehicles in the existing fleet as well as some new ones that would otherwise be on the road for the next 10 years or so running on standard diesel only.”

The converted vehicles use ULEMCo’s H2ICED hydrogen dual-fuel technology.

“The conversion of vehicles within our fleet to dual-fuel hydrogen power sources is an important step in the council’s journey to achieving our ambition to become carbon net zero by 2045,” says ACC Co-Leader Councillor Ian Yuill.