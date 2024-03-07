S&B Finishes Construction of Plug Power’s Liquid Hydrogen Production Plant

S&B has completed construction of the largest electrolytic liquid hydrogen production facility in the U.S. for Plug Power. This project in Woodbine, Georgia, represents a milestone in producing green hydrogen, with the first successful tanker fill of liquid green hydrogen marking the start of the facility’s supply capabilities in February 2024.

The facility features the largest operating proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer deployment in the U.S. With the capacity to produce 15 metric tons of liquefied hydrogen daily, the plant will serve customers including Walmart, Amazon and Home Depot for material handling operations, fuel cell electric vehicle fleets and stationary power applications.

“This achievement underscores S&B’s capability to deliver sustainable energy solutions and stands as a significant contribution to the nation’s growing green hydrogen infrastructure,” says John Parker, S&B’s president and chief operating officer. “It also showcases S&B’s ability to transform a concept into a successful operation while upholding our commitment to safety and quality.”

S&B’s services included engineering, procurement, and construction for the hydrogen project initiated in 2022. The company had previously completed engineering work for Plug’s hydrogen test facility, also in Woodbine.