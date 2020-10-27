RVTD Selects U.S. Gain to Supply RNG to Fleet of Buses

U.S. Gain, a company that specializes in the development and distribution of renewable natural gas (RNG) for the transportation market, has been selected to supply RNG to Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD), a public transportation provider in the Rogue Valley region of Oregon, for use within their fleet of buses. This agreement will support RVTD’s mission of providing quality public transportation while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’re excited about this new relationship,” says Julie Brown, general manager at RVTD. “Our leadership considered a number of energy sources to power our fleet and, after significant research and dialogue with industry experts, it was clear RNG provided the best path forward, environmentally and economically.”

Among those experts was Victor Bautista with Avista Utilities and also a board member of the Rogue Valley Clean Cities Coalition. Bautista is known for his work in helping local companies implement environmentally friendly strategies to reduce emissions generated within the region.

“Our goal is to enhance the livability of the Rogue Valley,” says Bautista. “RNG achieves this while providing fleet owners real cost savings that helps their bottom line, especially as transit agencies across the nation are dealing with COVID-19 related financial impacts. The partnership between U.S. Gain and RVTD is a win for residents in the Rogue Valley.”

Earlier this year, U.S. Gain reached a significant milestone by becoming the largest RNG supplier within Oregon, fueling public and private fleets throughout the state.