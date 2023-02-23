RONN Motor Group Developing Class 3-6 Hydrogen Fuel Cell EVs

RONN Motor Group says it is establishing a dedicated logistics division that will launch Class 3 through Class 6 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (HFCEV) designed for logistic medium-duty trucks to serve the urban delivery market globally.

These vehicles will offer a unique zero-emission solution to fleets and logistics customers, the company says. The trucks will travel more than 300+ miles on a single fueling, with hydrogen storage of approximately 40 kg. A second storage option will allow for a range of 500+ miles.

The RONN truck line will include cab-over, box delivery, cutaway delivery, walk-through parcel delivery, and drop roof walk-through parcel delivery trucks. RONN Motor Group anticipates delivering proto-types by the end of this year.

“The growing demand for zero emissions logistics at the corporate and government levels is too large to ignore,” says Ronn Ford, CEO of RONN Motor Group. “Our ability to quickly scale our technology to fill that demand allows us to offer logistics customers a solution that will support their fleets with improved range, superior payloads and the flexibility that real-world duty cycles need.”

RONN Motor Group has dedicated 10 years to developing a full line of luxury, high-performance vehicles.