REV Ambulance Group Extends Agreement to Adopt Fuel-Saving Tech

REV Group Inc., a designer and manufacturer of emergency vehicles, has extended its agreement with ZeroRPM Inc., a company that specializes in mitigating idling fuel consumption, to integrate and distribute their idle mitigation systems (IMSs) to the ambulance market until 2024.

All REV Ambulance Group brands including AEV, Horton, Wheeled Coach, Road Rescue and Leader offer ZeroRPM’s technology as an option in their vehicles.

ZeroRPM says its IMSs help reduce the negative impact extended idling has on the environment, personal health and vehicle operating costs. The system automatically starts and stops the ambulance engine to decrease fuel consumption, pollution and maintenance costs. The technology enables the use of the ambulance’s critical functions as if the engine were still on and the crews had continued access to the vehicle’s A/C, heat, windows, lighting, accessories and vital equipment.

A recent review of REV ambulances equipped with the ZeroRPM IMS demonstrated:

75% reduction in engine idle times

1,634 fewer engine hours per year – leading to fewer maintenance costs

A savings of 7,620 gallons of fuel over five years

“Through our partnership with ZeroRPM, our ambulances have become hybrid when parked and idling – using electricity instead of fuel to power the vehicle,” says Anoop Prakash, president of REV Ambulance Group. “Most ambulances spend many hours a day idling at the scenes of an incident – or waiting for a call – our solution serves our customers by reducing engine wear, fuel consumption and emissions.”

