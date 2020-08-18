Republic Services, Aria Energy and bp Partner on RNG Project

Republic Services, a company that specializes in recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal, and energy partners Aria Energy and bp have partnered on a landfill gas to renewable natural gas (RNG) project at the Tennesse-based South Shelby Landfill. The project directly supports Republic’s commitment to send 50% more landfill gas to beneficial reuse by 2030.

South Shelby Landfill is one of 189 active, modern-day landfills managed by Republic Services, the second-largest recycling and waste services provider in the country. Aria operates the project, processing and purifying biogas from the landfill into RNG. bp will transport the RNG into the interstate natural gas pipeline grid and market it to renewable energy customers. This is Aria and bp’s fourth RNG project at a Republic Services landfill.

“The South Shelby RNG project upholds our ongoing commitment to converting low-carbon fuel sources like landfill gas into renewable energy for vehicles, homes and businesses,” says Richard DiGia, president and CEO of Aria Energy.

With a production capacity of 4,000 MMBtu per day, the South Shelby RNG facility can produce the equivalent of nearly 33,250 gallons of gasoline daily. Across the country, Republic is involved with 69 landfill gas projects.

Landfill gas, or biogas, is produced naturally as waste decomposes. The South Shelby RNG project processes the landfill gas into low-carbon RNG, which is an upgraded, methane-rich product that can be used to fuel natural gas vehicle fleets, such as Republic’s collection trucks. Use of this low-carbon fuel results in approximately 50% lower greenhouse gas emissions than from equivalent gasoline or diesel-fueled vehicles. The project and purchase of the RNG fuel support federal Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS).

Photo: Republic Services’ Our Company web page