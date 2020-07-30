REG Enters Supply Agreement with Hunt & Sons Inc.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REG), a producer of biodiesel and renewable diesel, has entered into an agreement with Hunt & Sons Inc., a California-based petroleum products distributor, to supply REG Ultra Clean at 12 locations in Northern California.

REG Ultra Clean is a premium renewable fuel and one of the lowest carbon intensity liquid transportation fuels on the market today which enables businesses to achieve sustainability targets.

“This agreement positions REG and Hunt & Sons to deliver a cleaner-burning, sustainable fuel that immediately reduces emissions within their existing fueling systems and infrastructure,” says Gary Haer, vice president of sales and marketing at REG.

“We are proud to work with Hunt & Sons to provide solutions that answer the call of California’s forward-thinking carbon reduction strategies,” he adds.

REG Ultra Clean will be offered at 12 locations and is currently available at two Hunt & Sons locations: Rancho Cordova and Sacramento.

“Hunt & Sons is excited to expand our relationship with REG by providing our customers throughout Northern California with a cleaner-burning renewable fuel,” says Josh Hunt, CEO of Hunt & Sons.

“We always strive to provide the best customer service and most innovative products to our customers and REG Ultra Clean will help us fulfill those goals while benefitting the environment,” he adds.