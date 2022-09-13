PowerTap Picks T2M for MHPDU Engineering and Design Validation

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. has engaged T2M Global as its engineering and design partner to conduct validation of its Gen3 Modular Hydrogen Production and Dispensing Unit (MHPDU) and to provide final engineering for lower-cost manufacturing with enhanced robustness. Together they will fast-track initial station delivery.

The T2M team, led by Pinakin Patel, has experience in production of green hydrogen for multiple applications in the U.S. and Canada. Patel led the Tri-Generation project at Fountain Valley, Calif., a joint demonstration project between Air Products and FuelCell Energy, that refueled over 5,000 fuel cell vehicles while powering the host site with green electricity.

“T2M’s experience will enable PowerTap to take full advantage of the excellent market conditions for blue hydrogen over the next few years, especially benefitting from an already existing infrastructure of natural gas and renewable natural gas,” says Raghu Kilambi, CEO of PowerTap. “In today’s market, a reliable supply chain for modular hydrogen plants is a critical aspect required for the Gen3 MHPDU stations. T2M brings valuable experience in strategic alliances for major green or blue hydrogen components, such as high-pressure steam methane reformers, hydrogen purification for fuel cell use, hydrogen compression for efficient storage and dispensing to heavy duty vehicles, as well as long range light-duty vehicles.”

“Our vast experience in fuel cell commercialization, hydrogen production, technology collaborations and supply chain development in the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Germany and Denmark will help PowerTap to accelerate its deployment of hydrogen stations,” states Patel. “Our team’s prior collaborative experience includes multi-national corporations, such as Haldor Topsoe. BASF, Sempra, Enbridge, Siemens-Westinghouse, Fluor Engineers, NRG, Mitsubishi, Sanyo, Marubeni, POSCO Energy, Daimler-MTU and ExxonMobil.”