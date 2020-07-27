Power Solutions International Appoints Interim CFO

Power Solutions International Inc. (PSI), a company that specializes in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, has appointed current corporate controller and principal accounting officer Donald P. Klein as its interim chief financial officer to succeed Charles F. Avery Jr., who will be departing the company to pursue other interests following a transition period.

Klein, who possesses over 20 years of experience in the areas of finance and accounting, including SEC reporting, accounting policies and procedures and internal controls, has served as PSI’s corporate controller and principal accounting officer since May 14, 2018, with the responsibilities of leading the accounting, tax, internal control and reporting functions.

Prior to joining the PSI, he served as assistant corporate controller at Littelfuse Inc., a publicly-traded company that sells electronic products to customers in the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. Prior to that role, from 2008 to 2017, Klein served in various positions of increasing responsibility within finance and accounting, including most recently as an assistant corporate controller at Navistar International Corp., a publicly-traded company. Prior to Navistar, he worked for Hewitt Associates as manager of external reporting and at Ernst & Young LLP as a senior manager of assurance and advisory services.

“I would like to thank Avery for his significant contributions to the company,” says John Miller, president and CEO of PSI.

“During his tenure with PSI, he led the financial statement restatement, strengthened the accounting, finance and internal audit functions, and directed the design and in-process implementation of a comprehensive system of compliance controls. We are pleased that Avery is staying with the company for a period of time in a consulting role to ensure a smooth transition and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” he adds.

