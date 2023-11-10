Ports of LA and Long Beach Tee Up Funds for Clean Transportation

The Port of Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles will make $60 million in Clean Truck Fund (CTF) Rate funding available through the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) for vouchers toward the purchase of zero-emission, Class 8 drayage trucks that operate at the San Pedro Bay ports complex.

The funds will be available to applicants starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at californiahvip.org.

Each port is providing $30 million through the CTF Rate, which collects $10 per twenty-foot equivalent unit from cargo owners on loaded containers entering and exiting the port complex. The CTF Rate is a key component of the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan goal of 100% zero-emissions drayage trucks by 2035.

The voucher program utilizes the existing HVIP funding application process to provide incentive funding toward eligible zero-emissions truck purchases servicing the port complex. Launched by the California Air Resources Board, HVIP is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities similar to those adjacent to the ports. Funding is administered by CALSTART, the current HVIP administrator, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Voucher enhancements funded by the ports are $100,000 per truck for fleets with 10 or fewer trucks, and $75,000 for fleets with more than 10 trucks – additional to the HVIP drayage voucher amount of $150,000 per truck and any other applicable HVIP voucher enhancements. The highest potential voucher amount is $250,000 per truck. This funding will support the purchase and deployment of up to 800 new zero-emissions trucks.

For a complete list of HVIP funding requirements, including the eligible trucks and dealers, visit californiahvip.org. For drayage purchasers who don’t meet the HVIP requirements for this specific funding – and for other types of vehicles – funds are still available through standard HVIP and other HVIP categories, including over $100 million in other drayage truck funds.