Peterbilt Introduces First Model 579 with Aurora Driver

Peterbilt is unveiling the first Model 579 that has been equipped with the Aurora Driver, a Level 4 advanced autonomous system.

“As an industry leader in safety and technology, Peterbilt has a rich history of delivering customers trucks outfitted with the very highest level of safety systems and technologic advancements,” says Jason Skoog, Peterbilt’s general manager and PACCAR’s vice president. “The new Model 579 with Aurora’s technology is a perfect representation of the continuation of this history.”

Introduced in early 2021, the Model 579 is the most technologically advanced truck Peterbilt has ever built. Featuring major improvements in aerodynamics, efficiency, comfort, technology and uptime, the New Model 579 has a new exterior design with improved aero and a quieter interior with comfort and new technologies.

Aurora is designing its technology to deliver the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly and at large scale. Aurora has incorporated the Model 579 into its heavy-duty test fleet, which is hauling freight for customers.

“Our partnership with PACCAR to co-develop self-driving Class 8 trucks builds on a deep technical foundation and years of collective expertise,” said Sterling Anderson, Aurora’s chief product officer and co-founder. “The team is making progress as we prepare to launch Peterbilt’s first autonomous trucks at scale. Together, we’re building a product and business that will make our roads safer and our supply chains more efficient.”