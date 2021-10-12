Perrone Robotics, Roush Industries Collaborate on AV Retrofit Kit

Perrone Robotics Inc., a provider of fully autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and turnkey vehicle solutions, and Roush Industries Inc. have signed an agreement to facilitate the rapid production and installation of Perrone’s patented TONY AV retrofit kit across a wide range of vehicle types.

The new collaboration was developed to support Perrone’s expanded sales opportunities for transit shuttles, low-speed electric vehicles, electric utility and cargo vans, as well as large trucks for logistics applications.

Under the terms, Perrone will leverage Roush’s expertise across several disciplines, which will shorten production lead times and streamline customer delivery cycles. Roush will provide design engineering, vehicle controls integration, fabrication and installation services, enabling Perrone to deliver a scalable production model to bring full autonomy for geo-fenced applications across commercial, governmental and logistics markets. This agreement reflects a significant advancement for the autonomous vehicle industry, as the companies continue to develop new integration mechanisms to accelerate the deployment of commercial fleets with reliable AV technology.

“Roush Industries represents an important step in our ability to shorten customer delivery times so we can scale up for fleet level deployments without compromising quality,” states Paul Perrone, founder and CEO of Perrone Robotics Inc. “We’re excited to work with the team at Roush to bring a production grade fine point to every autonomous vehicle that we field. This agreement is a natural fit for two innovative companies developing new mobility options to extend value.”

“As a leader in the automotive engineering and specialty manufacturing sector with extensive experience in working with suppliers in the e-mobility and autonomous vehicle market, we applaud Paul Perrone’s focus on innovation and performance-driven autonomy,” says Jason Furr, vice president of business development for Roush Industries. “We share their commitment to advance reliable mobility options for cargo, utility, truck, and shuttles.”