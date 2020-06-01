Penske Truck Leasing Upgrades California Facility

Penske Truck Leasing has completed upgrades to its facility in Carson, Calif., to provide maintenance and repair services for natural gas vehicles (NGVs).

Penske partnered with the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC) within the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD), which provided funds in order to support Penske’s upgrade to its Carson facility. MSRC’s co-funding of this project provided Penske the opportunity to enhance its service facility to safely maintain NGVs.

The facility modifications included specific ventilation infrastructure in order to ensure maintenance staff can safely work on NGVs. Proper maintenance infrastructure is essential for supporting alternative fuel vehicles, notes the company.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pa. Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 326,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management.