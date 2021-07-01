OPAL Fuels Building CNG Station and Supplying RNG to Contract Transport Services

OPAL Fuels LLC, a producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG) for heavy-duty truck fleets, has inked a contract with Contract Transport Services (CTS) to sell 15 million GGE of RNG and construct a refueling station and related infrastructure at CTS’ facility in Green Bay, Wis.

TruStar Energy, an OPAL Fuels company, will manage construction and operation of the station.

“Right now, we have over 150 trucks running on public fuel. By contracting with OPAL Fuels to internalize our fueling infrastructure, the new RNG fuel and related infrastructure will save us time, money and significantly reduce our carbon emissions,” says Curt Reitz, president of CTS.

CTS began transitioning to CNG-powered trucks in 2013 and todays owns 103 natural gas vehicles. The company has partnered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a SmartWay affiliate to help reduce GHG emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

“CTS’s move to internalize their fueling infrastructure and fuel their trucks with RNG is a smart move – a move the that will reduce their carbon emissions by 132,000 tons,” says Adam Comora, co-CEO of OPAL Fuels.

OPAL Fuels LLC is a FORTISTAR portfolio company, bringing together FORTISTAR Methane Group, FORTISTAR RNG and TruStar Energy.