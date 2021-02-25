Omnitek Engineering Receives Certification for the OT13 Natural Gas Engine

Omnitek Engineering Corp., a company that develops and sells diesel-to-natural gas conversion systems and complementary products, has received EURO VI Phase-E certification for its OT13 heavy-duty natural gas engine.

The 13-liter natural gas engine, which will be marketed worldwide in countries where this stringent emissions requirement is mandated, can be utilized for truck and bus applications and provides 420 hp and 1,960 Nm of torque – essentially equivalent to diesel engine performance levels.

“The availability of a competitively priced EURO 6 Phase-E heavy-duty 13-liter natural gas engine, coupled with the rapidly emerging build-out of the natural gas fueling infrastructure, should further accelerate the deployment of natural gas heavy-duty vehicles around the world – we expect strong demand for our engine,” says Werner Funk, president and CEO of Omnitek Engineering Corp.

Funk notes achieving the EURO VI Phase-E emissions standard was the result of extensive engine development initiatives and the incorporation of Omnitek’s patented natural gas engine management system components and a high-efficient catalytic converter.

Photo: Omnitek Engineering’s OT13 heavy-duty natural gas engine