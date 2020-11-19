Nuvera’s E-60 Fuel Cell Engine Now Commercially Available

Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, a provider of fuel cell power solutions for motive applications, says the Nuvera E-60 Fuel Cell Engine is now commercially available.

With Nuvera’s latest high-performance fuel cell stacks at its core, the E-60 engine model enables electrified powertrains for material handling equipment, buses, trucks and other on- and oﬀ-road vehicles. Building on the design of the E-45 engine released earlier this year, the E-60 model provides 59 kW net output power (67 kW gross power) to help OEMs meet increasing vehicle performance demands and market requirements, broadening the range of applications that can benefit from fuel cell power.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in the transportation industry and OEMs are under pressure to create zero-emission vehicles that meet the operational standards of today’s highest performing platforms,” says Warren Brower, COO of Nuvera. “Fuel cells are the only answer to meet the functional requirements for many medium- and heavy-duty applications, and our E-60 engine expands the options available to customers for higher power requirements.”

The E-60 model includes its own fully integrated compressor and patented control logic for optimized operation. In addition, Nuvera E-Series fuel cell engines leverage the company’s unique fuel cell stack technology that enables low operational cost, compactness and durability. Nuvera’s E-45 and E-60 fuel cell engines both provide freeze start capability.

Nuvera fuel cell engines are manufactured on the company’s series-production lines at its U.S. headquarters. Nuvera applications development teams provide local and remote vehicle integration support to customers in the U.S., Europe and China.

Photo: Nuvera’s E-60 Fuel Cell Engine