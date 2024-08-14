Nuvera, Viritech Collaborate to Deploy Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powertrain for Vehicles

Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC has signed a memorandum of understanding with Viritech Limited, a United Kingdom-based developer of hydrogen powertrain solutions. The companies will collaborate to deploy, market and support Viritech’s VPT60N powertrain for on-road commercial vehicles.

Nuvera will supply its E-Series hydrogen fuel cell engines for testing integration with Viritech’s powertrain product line and will offer technical support during the integration and operation testing. Viritech is exploring the development of an integrated high-power density fuel cell system based on Nuvera’s stack technology, which can achieve up to 8 kW/L. This high-power density system is intended to meet the demands of extreme applications including automotive.

“We know that the lack of integrated solutions is a significant barrier to the widespread adoption of fuel cells,” says Kedar Murthy, Nuvera’s chief commercial officer. “This collaboration will allow customers who see fuel cells as a key technology to get their projects up and running quickly and optimize their systems over time. We are fully aligned with Viritech’s mission to reduce timelines and lead times for fuel cell solutions and are proud to be part of this important initiative by supplying established, efficient and readily available fuel cell technology and products.”

The Viritech VPT60N powertrain integrates a range of Viritech technologies into a complete power solution for OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and research bodies. With highly configurable power delivery and energy management, the modular design of the powertrain facilitates seamless integration across various applications.

“Milestone products drive industry change and help advance important technologies like fuel cells for clean on-road vehicles,” says Timothy Lyons, Viritech chief executive officer. “We’re excited to leverage Nuvera’s efficient, reliable fuel cell systems alongside our energy management technology to create more efficient, lighter and lower-cost fuel cell powertrains. The collaboration is intended to accelerate development of fuel cell electric vehicles and lead to significantly more efficient products and solutions within a complete high-performance fuel cell electric vehicle ecosystem.”