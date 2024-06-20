Nikkiso to Construct Liquid-Based Hydrogen Fueling Stations in South Korea

After its most recent award by SK Plug Hyverse, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group, part of Nikkiso Co. Ltd.’s Industrial division, has contracts to build and maintain approximately two dozen liquid-based hydrogen (LH2) fueling stations in South Korea.

As more buses and heavy-duty trucks look to lower carbon emissions while keeping long-distance driving capabilities, many fleet operators, transit authorities and agencies are looking to liquid hydrogen as a solution for quick-fills and long-distance routes. Nikkiso’s experience developing and manufacturing cryogenic pumps for more than 70 years and alternative fuels fueling stations for 26 years is attracting companies including SK Plug Hyverse that want capable partners to help grow South Korea’s hydrogen infrastructure and economy.

“SK Plug Hyverse is a tremendous partner for Nikkiso in South Korea because together we bring exceptional capabilities and people to support South Korea’s progressive approach to establishing a competitive hydrogen economy,” says Peter Wagner, CEO, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases. “Nikkiso admires South Korea’s productive and pragmatic approach to scaling up the hydrogen economy, and we look forward to further opportunities supporting its efforts.”

“There aren’t many companies that have Nikkiso’s vertically integrated fueling station with in-house liquification systems and trailer loading systems, cryogenic pumps, vacuum insulated pipe, vacuum insulated vessels, cryogenic vaporizer, industrial controls, permitting, installation and maintenance services,” adds Mike Mackey, president, Fueling & Solutions, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases. “We’ve been building alternative fueling stations since 1998 and are proud that the work we do supports a cleaner, healthier world.”

Several liquid hydrogen stations in South Korea have already been commissioned, successfully fueling buses back-to-back, and ramping up to capacity. The remaining stations in South Korea will be brought online over the next 12 months.