Aviva Canada Opens Charged for Change Application Period

Aviva Canada has opened the application period for the third year of its Charged for Change program. With installations in 15 municipalities already completed or under way, this year’s funding will support public electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects in even more communities that currently lack sufficient access.

Presented in partnership with Earth Day Canada, Aviva’s $3 million Charged for Change program allows municipalities and indigenous communities to apply for funding to install Level 2 EV chargers for their residents and visitors. Municipalities across Canada can submit applications via the Charged for Change homepage until Feb. 20, 2025.

“We are thrilled to open applications for the third year of our Charged for Change program and are looking forward to helping even more Canadian communities install public EV infrastructure for their residents,” says Pascal Dessureault, Aviva Canada’s chief Public Affairs, Marketing and Communications officer. “We know that a lack of publicly available EV charging infrastructure can be a barrier to EV adoption and want to support Canadians, particularly those in communities with little to no access, in making the switch to an EV.”

In its first year, the Charged for Change program funded Level 2 charging stations for seven Ontario municipalities and is expected to deliver 37 charging heads across 16 sites in the town of Pelham, Selwyn Township, Prince Edward County, town of Thessalon, municipality of East Ferris, Manitouwadge Township and Essa Township. As of Sept. 15, 2024, the charging stations installed in these communities have delivered 2,600 charging sessions and 8,300 charging hours.

The program expanded across Canada in its second year, with eight municipalities receiving funding: the town of Okotoks, Alberta; town of Grand Bay-Westfield, New Brunswick; municipality of Lakeshore, Ontario; municipalité des Hautes-Terres, New Brunswick; municipalité de Chertsey, Quebec; village de Bois-Joli, New Brunswick; communauté rurale de Kedgwick, New Brunswick; and ville régionale de Cap-Acadie, New Brunswick. Those projects are either underway or completed and in use.

“We know that access to public charging infrastructure is a key deciding factor for consumers considering the purchase of an EV,” adds Valérie Mallamo, executive director, Earth Day Canada. “We also know that there is a disparity between levels of infrastructure in larger, urban centers versus smaller, often rural communities. Charged for Change hopes to level that playing field so that Canadians who want to make the climate-conscious decision to switch to an EV feel confident that it can meet their needs.”

Aviva’s partnership with Earth Day Canada supports municipalities in working with utility suppliers directly to install the charging station infrastructure in selected communities. Communities across Canada are encouraged to apply for year three funding now via the Charged for Change homepage.

To help more Canadians transition to EVs, Aviva offers customers up to 10% off their premium when they insure an EV.